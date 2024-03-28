Galway Bay FM

28 March 2024

Peace Flag raised by Mayor Hoare in Eyre Square

The Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare has raised a Peace Flag in Eyre Square

A motion on this action was passed at this month’s meeting of the City Council

It was raised by Mayor Hoare beside the Browne Doorway

It will fly for the duration of this council, which is until after the local elections in June

It’s being flown to show support for all those whose lives have been affected by conflict, demonstrating the hope for peace.

A number of local authorities across the country are flying the flag.

