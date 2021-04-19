Pay phones across city to be transformed into digital information displays

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Eir is set to upgrade seven pay phones across the city with digital information displays.

The phone and internet provider will replace the existing phone booths with seven pay phones and interactive screens.

The work is being carried out by Eir as part of its universal service obligation in partnership with the City Council.

The new displays will include tourist information, maps, emergency contact numbers and a City Council news feed.

The upgrades are due to take place at locations in Eyre Square, Newcastle, Bridge Street and Wellpark.

Labour Councillor Niall McNelis says the works are very welcome as many of these pay phones have become eyesores..

To her more, tune into Galway Bay fm news….