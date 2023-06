Galway Bay fm newsroom – Green Party Chair and local senator Pauline O’ Reilly says social media has exposed the “dirty, filthy” underbelly of hatred in Irish society.

Contributing to a debate on the Government’s new hate crime bill, she said it’s “restricting freedom for the common good”.

Senator O’ Reilly told the Seanad that that is the purpose of all law and all legislation, to achieve a balance that benefits society.