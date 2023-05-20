Patrick Kielty is named the new host of the Late Late Show

RTÉ has today announced that Patrick Kielty is to take over as host of The Late Late Show from next season.

Patrick from Dundrum, County Down becomes the fourth presenter of the iconic show for its 61st season next September following Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny and Ryan Tubridy.

Patrick began his stand-up career as host of Northern Ireland’s first comedy club The Empire Laughs Back in Belfast and since then, has built a stellar career across TV and radio, while his live stand-up tours have sold out across Ireland and the UK.

His BAFTA-nominated My Dad, The Peace Deal and Me saw him named UK documentary host of the year at the 2018 Grierson Awards, while his most recent film, Patrick Kielty:100 Years of Union also won an RTS award.