Patients of Dr. Anne Hahessy push for urgent meeting with Health Minister

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Patients of Dr. Anne Hahessy in Oranmore are pushing for an urgent meeting with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

It’s after a meeting was held in Clarinbridge last night – which has been described as “packed to the seams” with concerned patients and families.

It’s after Dr. Hahessy abruptly ceased services in recent weeks – and there’s still confusion and uncertainty about continued treatment, access to records and refunds.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Galway West TD and Minister Hildegarde Naughton says a meeting with Minister Donnelly is the next port of call.