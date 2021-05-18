Patients due to attend haematology or oncology day ward at UHG urged to make contact

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Patients who are due to attend the haematology or oncology day ward for chemotherapy treatment at UHG this week are asked to contact the hospital for advice on their appointment.

The hospital can be reached by telephone on 091 544890 or 087 9200753 between 9am and 5pm.

This does not apply to patients who have already received a phone call from the ward.

The Saolta Hospital Group is advising that updates are available online at saolta.ie and hse.ie

It comes as the health sector remains under massive pressure today with widespread cancellations due to a recent cyber attack.