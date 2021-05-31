Patient administration system back up and running at UHG following cyber attack

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The patient administration system is back up and running at UHG as the HSE enters its third week of recovery following the cyber attack.

Management at the city acute hospital says although systems are coming back steadily, challenges remain in establishing the necessary connections and interfaces with other systems.

The Laboratory IT system has been partially restored to enable lab results in wards, while improvements have also been made in accessing systems in radiology.

Vital chemotherapy and radiotherapy are coming back as the Saolta Hospital Group enters the third week, post the ransomware attack.

Outpatient services will continue to be impacted this week with most appointments cancelled with the exception of maternity clinics.

Trauma clinics and infusions are going ahead at Merlin Park Hospital as well as some orthopaedic elective time-sensitive cases.

Chris Kane, General Manager at Galway Univeristy Hospitals, told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks it’s slow but steady progress.

