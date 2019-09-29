Pat McDonagh says national award for Galway Plaza highlights industry standards set by development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Supermac’s boss Pat McDonagh says a major national award won by the Galway Plaza highlights new high industry standards set by the development.

The Galway Plaza – located at Junction 16 near Kiltullagh – is a purpose built motorway service station offering a range of food offerings and convenience store.

It’s one of six ‘Plaza’ developments nationwide operated by Supermacs.

It’s now been selected as having the best Forecourt Facilities in the country at the annual Forecourt and Convenience Retailer Awards.

Pat McDonagh says they’ve put in huge effort to push boundaries and drive the business forward.

