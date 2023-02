Galway Bay fm newsroom – One of Ireland’s leading business people says the middle class can’t continue carrying the burden of high taxes.

Supermac’s boss Pat McDonagh claims they’re not getting the benefit of any wage increases because they’re paying taxes for the entire country.

Speaking to Bobby Kerr on ‘Life and Leadership’ – a new Newstalk original podcast – Mr. McDonagh said it means there’s no incentive to work any harder: