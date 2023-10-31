Pat McDonagh offers free alternative site for new fire station in Loughrea

Supermac’s boss Pat McDonagh is offering a free alternative site for a planned new fire station in Loughrea.

He argues the current earmarked site at St. Lawrences Field is inappropriate for a wide range of reasons, including crew distance and use of recreational land.

He’s instead proposing that he donate a site in a better location, close to the bypass, to Galway County Council.

But that seems unlikely to be a feasible option given the current plans are at a very advanced stage after years of planning and design.

The new station would include a 14m tall training tower – and Mr. McDonagh told Galway Talks the development would seriously impact the Loughrea Hotel, which he owns.