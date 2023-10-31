Galway Bay FM

31 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Pat McDonagh offers free alternative site for new fire station in Loughrea

Share story:
Pat McDonagh offers free alternative site for new fire station in Loughrea

Supermac’s boss Pat McDonagh is offering a free alternative site for a planned new fire station in Loughrea.

He argues the current earmarked site at St. Lawrences Field is inappropriate for a wide range of reasons, including crew distance and use of recreational land.

He’s instead proposing that he donate a site in a better location, close to the bypass, to Galway County Council.

But that seems unlikely to be a feasible option given the current plans are at a very advanced stage after years of planning and design.

The new station would include a 14m tall training tower – and Mr. McDonagh told Galway Talks the development would seriously impact the Loughrea Hotel, which he owns.

Share story:

Work underway in Williamstown replacing ageing water mains

Work is underway in Williamstown replacing almost 1km of ageing water mains with new modern pipes. The area goes along the R360 from Ballyroe to Smyths Ga...

Anger as TII fails to support demand for pedestrian crossing in Kilcolgan

Frustration and anger is being expressed at attempts to have a pedestrian crossing installed in Kilcolgan being shot down. Deputy Ciaran Cannon has told t...

University of Galway nominated for prestigious UK award for AI Assistant

The University of Galway has been nominated for a Times Higher Education Award for its AI student support platform. “Cara” is a collaboration ...

Claim UHG status as "Centre of Excellence" reflected poorly in reality on ground

UHG is earmarked as a “Centre of Excellence” for the West of Ireland – but it’s reflected poorly in the reality on the ground. Tha...