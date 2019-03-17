Pat McDonagh considering purchasing ‘Copper Face Jacks’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Supermacs boss Pat McDonagh is reported to be interested in buying out Copper Face Jacks.

The Sunday Business Post reports he’s looking into buying the Jackson Court Hotel on Harcourt Street and its infamous nightclub.

Owner Cathal Jackson put it on the market last week – it’s believed it may sell for as much as €40 million.

Pat McDonagh already has a portfolio of six hotels nationwide, including the Loughrea Hotel and Spa.

Mr. McDonagh says Copper Face Jacks “has a special place in a lot of relationships, especially for those from the rural community”.