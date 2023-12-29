Parts of Oughterard and Kilcolgan without power following strong winds

A small number of homes and businesses in Oughterard and Kilcolgan are without power following strong winds.

A status yellow wind and rain alert expired in Galway at 6AM this morning, after a night of stormy weather.

It’s expected power will be restored to affected premises in Kilcolgan shortly, while those in Oughterard may be waiting until 3PM for their power to return

A Status Yellow gale warning is in place in coastal areas, while another Yellow rainfall alert is has been issued for Donegal, Leitrim, North Mayo and Sligo.

That remains in place until 9pm tonight.

Cathal Nolan of Ireland’s Weather Channel says more flooding is also likely.