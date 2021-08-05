Participants sought for NUIG study on seafood packaging

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Participants are being sought for a NUI Galway study on seafood packaging and waste management.

The study is part of an EU project which supports the sustainable development of the seafood sector in the Atlantic area.

Ireland has one of the lowest levels of consumption of seafood in Western Europe with very different consumption patterns that produce a lot of packaging.

Ireland tends to consume, on average, higher portions of packaged or frozen seafood, while other European countries lean towards fresh seafood.

The study at NUI Galway aims to understand Irish consumers knowledge of seafood packaging and waste management and how they compare to findings in Spain and Portugal.

Ultimately, the results will be used to help guide public policy that will promote efficient use of seafood packaging.

Participants are being sought for the study, which involves online questionnaires that take approximately 10 minutes – further information is available on the NUI Galway website.