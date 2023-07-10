Participants on Galway Youth Volunteerism programme speak about its benefits

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A key seminar on youth volunteerism was held in the Sccul Enterprise Centre in Ballybane today

The event run by Irish Rural link is entitled ‘Youth and Student Volunteerism for Charities and Social Enterprises’

The project works with young people who may feel the regular education routes are not for them

It aims to open opportunities for the young people with volunteer programmes initially

Our reporter, Leah Hogarty, spoke to some young people involved in the programme and Vicky Donley, who is manager of the Galway City Community Training Centre: