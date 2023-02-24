Part three of ’The Irish response to Ukrainians refugees a year on’

Today marks the one year anniversary of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

To date more than 8 thousand civilians have died, 13 thousand have been injured while 14 million people have been displaced from their homes.

Our reporter Aisling Bolton-Dowling has been working on a special three part series exploring the Irish response to Ukrainian refugees a year on from the Russian invasion.

On this final part of this special series newly appointed Minister for Integration Joe O’Brien joined Aisling to speak about the protests outside refugee centres.