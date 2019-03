Galway Bay fm newsroom – Part of one of the country’s biggest wind farms, based in Connemara, is to be sold in a multi-million euro deal.

Airtricity owner SSE is selling 25 per cent of Cloosh Valley Wind Farm to Greencoat, which is co-owner of the electricity plant.

According to today’s Irish Times, Greencoat is paying 34.5 million euro for the 25 per cent stake in Cloosh Valley Wind Farm.

