Parks and Wildlife service to close Galway amenities from 4pm due to storm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Homeowners and businesses in Galway are being urged to ensure they are prepared for Storm Lorenzo when it makes landfall in Galway later today.

There’s currently a status yellow wind and rain warning in place for the entire country, with a status orange wind warning coming into effect for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick from 6 this evening until 3 tomorrow morning.

Both Galway City and County Councils are calling on the public not to travel during the hours of the weather warning if possible, and to secure their property before the full force of the storm hits this evening.

Car Parks in Salthill closed in the last hour over fears of overtopping and flooding along the Prom.

The local authority will enact road closures at both Salthill, and the Seapoint Promenade from Grattan Road to Blackrock from 5.00 this evening for the duration of the warning.

Over 18,000 sandbags have been distributed to city businesses and households since yesterday afternoon and a flood defence barrier has been installed along the River Corrib at the Spanish Arch.

Sandbag filling facilities for the city are available at Claddagh Hall, the entrance to Mutton Island Treatment Centre and The former Tourist Office adjacent to the Aquarium in Salthill.

While in the county, sandbags are available for collection at the Square in Kinvara, the council depot in Clarinbridge and in the Connemara area by contacting 091 509095.

The National Parks & Wildlife Service is closing several of its Galway facilities from 4 this afternoon, including Connemara National Park, Knockma Wood Tuam, Derryclare nature reserve Inagh Valley Connemara and Coole/Garryland Nature Reserve in Gort