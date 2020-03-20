City based Medtronic significantly ramps up ventilator production in response to Covid 19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City based medtech firm Medtronic has significantly ramped up the production of ventilators in response to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Additional staff are being transferred to the Galway facility from other Medtronic sites across Ireland in order to support 24/7 manufacturing,

There are currently 250 employees dedicated to ventilator manufacturing and the multinational plans to double that number in the very near future.

Medtronic says no single company can meet the current demand for ventilators, but it is prioritizing high risk and high need areas for allocation on a weekly basis for global distribution.