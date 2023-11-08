Galway Bay FM

8 November 2023

Panel announced for Sinn Féin’s Gaeltacht People’s Assembly in Carraroe

Sinn Féin has announced the panel of speakers for the Gaeltacht People’s Assembly on Irish Unity taking place in Connemara later this month.

Máirín Ní Ghadhra who is an Irish language writer and broadcaster will chair the meeting.

The guest panel will be made up of Máirín Ní Choisdealbha-Seoighe who is a community activist, musician and activist Breandán Ó Beaglaoich and advocacy manager with Conradh na Gaeilge Róisín Ní Chinnéide.

The event will be held in An Crompán in An Ceathrú Rua on November 27th, and will be conducted as Gaeilge.

