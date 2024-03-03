Palestinian solidarity group in Gaeltacht to hold public information meeting on apartheid free zones

A Palestinian solidarity group based in the Gaeltacht is holding a public information meeting tomorrow evening (mon mar 4) to inform Connemara locals about the Apartheid Free Zones movement.

Cairdeas Falasteen Connemara will also discuss the ‘Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions’ movement and is encouraging local shops, businesses and clubs in Connemara to sign up to the movement.

The meeting will take place at the POTA Cafe at 7 tomorrow evening in An Tullach.

Andrew Butler of Carideas Falasteen Connemara explains the strong links with the Dunnes Stores stance regarding South Africa in the 1980s