3 July 2024

Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland to be guest of honour at public meeting in Kinvara

The Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland is to be guest of honour at a public meeting in Kinvara tomorrow evening.

Dr.Jilan Wahba Abadalmajid will make a speech thanking the community and businesses for their strong support for Palestine during the conflict and their continued boycott movement against Israel.

It’s one of her first official public engagements in the West of Ireland since Ireland officially recognised Palestine as a state.

The public meeting will take place at 7:30 pm at Kinvara Community Centre.

It will feature music from local songwriter Declan O’Rourke and Sudanese violinist Kitty Sabry.

