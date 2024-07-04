Galway Bay FM

4 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland ‘delighted’ to be the guest of honour in Kinvara this evening

Share story:
Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland ‘delighted’ to be the guest of honour in Kinvara this evening

The Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland has said she’s ‘delighted’ to be the guest of honour at a public meeting in Kinvara this evening.

Dr. Jilan Wahba Abadalmajid will make a speech there this evening in one of her first official public engagements as ambassador and since recognition of Palestine as a state.

The meeting takes place at 7:30 pm in Kinvara Community Centre.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Ambassador Abadalmajid says she will speak about how important Irish support is to the Palestinian people:

Share story:

Taoiseach tells Noel Grealish there "has to be a better way" amid GAAGO debate

The Taoiseach has agreed with Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish that there “has to be a better way” as the debate continues over GAAGO. It̵...

City businesswoman maintains innocence as Ukraine demands extradition over alleged crimes

A Ukrainian refugee turned city businesswoman is maintaining her innocence – as the Ukrainian state is demanding her extradition for alleged crimes....

Body recovered along Inishbofin coast during search for missing fisherman

The body of a man has been recovered along the coast of Inishbofin during a search for a missing fisherman. A search effort, which included lifeboats and ...

Galway based Senator calls for investment in West's Cancer Strategy

Galway based Senator Seán Kyne has made a call in the Seanad for a new cancer centre for the West of Ireland on the grounds of University Hospital Galway...