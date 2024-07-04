4 July 2024
~1 minutes read
Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland ‘delighted’ to be the guest of honour in Kinvara this evening
The Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland has said she’s ‘delighted’ to be the guest of honour at a public meeting in Kinvara this evening.
Dr. Jilan Wahba Abadalmajid will make a speech there this evening in one of her first official public engagements as ambassador and since recognition of Palestine as a state.
The meeting takes place at 7:30 pm in Kinvara Community Centre.
Speaking to Galway Talks, Ambassador Abadalmajid says she will speak about how important Irish support is to the Palestinian people: