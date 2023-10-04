Galway Bay FM

4 October 2023

Paddy Power to close its Dominick Street branch in Galway city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Paddy Power is to close 21 of its betting shops around the country, including its branch at Dominick Street in Galway city

The company said the 78 workers affected will be offered redeployment opportunities in close proximity to their existing jobs.

However Paddy Power added that the closures will lead to “a small number” of job losses.

Chief Commercial Officer David Newton said while the majority of its shops continue to perform well, it has decided to close a number of “under-performing” shops.

