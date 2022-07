Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bookie Paddy Power has been stoking rivalries as a 60 metre projection has appeared on a Galway landmark ahead of the All-Ireland football final this weekend.

The bookmaker took to the seas to project an image onto the cliff-face beneath the collapsed fort of Dún Aonghusa.

The cliff face which just so happens to sit opposite Kerry’s Dingle Peninsula, carried a message reading “Galway: Collapsing Kingdoms since 1000BC”.