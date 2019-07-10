Paddy Power bookmakers agrees to pay rest break money to some nationwide staff including Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Management at Paddy Power bookmakers, which has 10 branches in Galway, have conceded almost 100 thousand euro to staff for denial of rest breaks.

Mandate Trade Union representing 300 workers at the company across the country, says 90 separate cases were progressed through the Workplace Relations Commission.

The company agreed to pay all monies owed to Mandate members.

Mandate Divisional Organiser, Robert McNamara says some staff worked long shifts at stores without a single break – to hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 4…