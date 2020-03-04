Owners of derelict Corrib Great Southern Hotel seek council support over site redevelopment

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The owners of the former Corrib Great Southern Hotel in the city are hoping to receive the support of city councillors in their plan to redevelop the site.

The Comer Group has issued a statement following a fire at the derelict building last Monday.

Concerns have been mounting over anti-social behaviour at the disused building following multiple fires in recent years.

The owners of the former Hotel say development plans are being finalised with the site currently zoned predominantly for commercial units.

However, according to the Comer group, the site is not commercially viable and a residential development with supporting retail units is the only feasible solution.

This will require a material contravention from Galway City Council and the support of the majority of city councillors to re-zone the land for the development.

