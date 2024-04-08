Galway Bay FM

8 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Owner Pat McDonagh says baseless social media rumours about Charleville hotel very damaging

Share story:
Owner Pat McDonagh says baseless social media rumours about Charleville hotel very damaging

Supermacs boss Pat McDonagh says social media rumours spread about the Charleville Park Hotel, which he owns, can cause serious damage.

Charleville Park Hotel was targeted by anonymous accounts on X – formerly Twitter – which claimed it was due to close and become a centre for refugees and asylum seekers.

Management says the hotel has no intention of closing, and condemned the rumours which also alleged hotel staff were going to lose their jobs.

Pat McDonagh says people can be easily led by things they see online.

Share story:

UG reports successful human trials in potential "game-changing" approach to heart bypass surgery

University of Galway has reported successful “first in human” clinical trials for a new and potentially game-changing approach to heart bypass...

Galway one of the best places to catch this evening's rare solar eclipse

Galway is one of the best places to catch a glimpse of a rare solar eclipse this evening. The celestial event will be partially visible from Ireland at ab...

Call for crash barrier on N84 to be rebuilt after years of waiting

There’s a renewed call for a crash barrier which was knocked several years ago to be re-built on the N84 Galway to Headford road at Cloughanover. Fi...

Galway house prices rise by €10,000 compared to 2023

The latest MyHome.ie report shows that property prices in Galway are around €10,000 more expensive than this time last year. Meanwhile, there were 599 p...