Owner of popular city restaurant says closure “out of their hands”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local restaurant owner says closure is “out of their hands”.

Popular city centre restaurant, The Gourmet Offensive, known as TGO, recently announced they’re shutting down due to soaring inflation and the impacts of COVID-19.

The business, which has been at Mary Street in the city centre for 7 years, started in 2005 as a stall at St.Nicholas’ market, selling falafel and fresh salads.

Owner of TGO, Floris Wagemakker, says the decision to close “had to be made” and felt it was “out of their hands” due to the current economic climate.