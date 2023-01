Galway Bay fm newsroom – The owner of a well known builders merchants in Dunmore is appealing for witnesses after his shop was targeted by raiders.

Sometime after 11pm on Tuesday night, intruders made their way into McHugh’s Hardware at Kiltevna and stole a safe, cash, hand tools and a Mitsubishi truck.

Speaking to Galway Talks, owner Tom McHugh says it appears they knew what they were doing, as they went straight for a hidden safe.