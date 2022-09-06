Owner of McCambridges reflects on final day of family ownership

GBFM newsroom – A member of the McCambridge family has been reflecting on almost 100 years in business on the final day of family ownership of McCambridges on Shop Street.

It’s after the shop was sold to the Musgrave Group last month, which owns all Supervalu and Centra outlets.

McCambridges has been in business since 1925, and currently has a staff of 34 who will be retained.

It’s understood Musgrave intends to keep the shop trading as usual and aims to invest in improving the store over time.

Eoin McCambridge told Galway Talks while the decision to sell was the right one for them, they’ll miss running the business as a family.