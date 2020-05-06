Owner of Galway restaurants says reopening restrictions will kill industry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Government restrictions on restaurants and a lack of financial support will kill the industry.

That’s according to well-known Galway restaurateur Jp McMahon who is calling for a more balanced discussion on how to reopen eateries.

Jp McMahon, who owns Aniar, Cava and Tartare says enforcing a 2-metre distance between customers will force restaurants to operate at a loss.

He says enforcing these measures will lead to a sharp drop in revenue at these establishments and up to 75 percent of staff could face redundancy.

It comes as the Government announced in recent days that cafes and restaurants will be able to reopen from the 29th of June with reduced capacity.

Speaking on Galway Talks Jp McMahon said the industry won’t survive under the current plan….