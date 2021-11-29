Owner of Galway children’s activity centre says she is very worried that further restrictions may be coming down the track.

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

The owner of one of Galway’s biggest children’s activity centres says she is very worried that further restrictions for the tourism and hospitality industry may be coming down the track.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said visits to Santa Claus will be OK and said he endorsed NPHET’s advice to reduce socialisation among children.

While children can visit Santa Claus, it’s likely parents will be advised to keep their little ones away from sleepovers, birthday parties and indoor gatherings after cabinet meets this morning.

Turoe Pet Farm in Bullaun is one of the many centres in Galway where children are making a visit to see Santa this year.

Owner Mary Corcoran says she’s concerned about possible further restrictions for small businesses such as her own.