Owner of former army vehicle parked at Galway Docks says it broke down

From Galway Bay fm newsroom- The owner of the former army vehicle, bearing the Russian flag, has said it had to be abandoned at Galway Docks after it developed a mechanical fault

The eight-wheeled OT 64 was purchased for use as part of an escape room, which will be housed on a disused ship.

Staff from the Port of Galway covered the former army vehicle parked close to the apartment complex near the entrance to Galway Docks as it was causing distress, particularly to Ukrainian refugees

Port staff also erected fencing around the vehicle, and partially covered it with a number of plastic sheets.

The owner has said he’s hopeful that a mechanic will be able to carry out repair work in the coming days, so that it can be moved to its intended location.

The Russian flag was among the paraphernalia on board the vehicle, and it’s not fully clear why it was put in flying position