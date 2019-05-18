Owner of city CBD cafe expresses frustration following Garda raids

Galway Bay fm news – The owner of a cafe in the city which sells CBD products has expressed frustration after his premises was raided by Gardai.

CBD is a naturally occurring compound in cannabis – but unlike other derivatives of the plant, CBD is not psychoactive and mostly legal across Europe.

Under EU regulations, plants containing CBD may be grown as long at their THC content is less than 0.2 per cent.

CBD shopowners nationwide are frustrated over the lack of clarity around their products.

It comes as a number of shops claim to have recently had their tea and hemp flowers seized.

JP O’Brien is the owner of Little Collins Dispensary in Galway City and he says it’s come as a real shock.