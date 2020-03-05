Overview: Kate and William visit traditional Galway pub Tigh Cóilí

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The second stop on the Royal visit took William and Kate to the heart of the city where they were welcomed by a large group of royal onlookers who had gathered outside the barriers at well-known establishment Tig Cóilí since 7am.

The pub located at Mainguard Street is renowned for its twice-daily traditional Irish music sessions and is a popular draw for both locals and tourists who come to sample Galway’s unique cultural offering.

The couple received a warm welcome from pub-owners Cóilí and Monica O’Flaherty, and Gary McMahon of Galway City Council and were then presented with a set of specially commissioned Galway Crystal glasses and a bottle of Middleton vintage whiskey.

They were then entertained with a traditional Irish music session led by Ronan O’Flaherty on fiddle, Conor Connolly on the box and Pádraig O’Dubhghaill on guitar.

William and Kate soaked up the atmosphere in the cosy surroundings of Tig Cóilí as the well known establishment gets sets to mark its 20th year in Galway having previously traded as Trigger Martins and in earlier years as The Genoa.

Soon a picture of the Royal couple will find pride of place on the well adorned wall with William and Kate joining a host of other famous faces of past visitors such as Brendan Gleeson and Shane McGowan.

On the select guest list was a group of local students who have recently been recognised for their work in volunteering in the community at the Garda Youth Awards.

These include 18 year old Jakub Kostunski from Westside who won the individual award, 18 year old Olga Spelman of Corofin who won the special achievement award and Precious Tedeye who was shortlisted for her volunteer work in Doughiska.

22 year old NUIG student Erin Shimizu from Roscam was also on the guest list for her volunteer work with children with intellectual disabilities.

The Royal couple left Tigh Cóilí to greet the welcoming crowd outside where the Duke and Duchess also spoke to some local school children.

They then made their way to Salthill where they viewed a local GAA club in action.