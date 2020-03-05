Overview: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to Tribeton in the city, where they were treated to a selection of Galway’s culture

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were treated to a selection of Galway’s cultural offering at their first engagement in city – arriving at Tribeton on Merchants Road just before 11.30am to an exhibition organised by Galway European Capital of Culture 2020.

Their Royal Highnesses were greeted on arrival to Tribeton by the Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan, while CEO of Galway 2020 Patricia Philbin guided the pair through the exhibition.

The band NØÖV provided the music for the Royal pair’s visit – a five-piece youth collective discovered by Galway 2020’s Livefeed project.

Hoops put on a basketball display, while the Price William and Catherine had a chat with Manchán Magan as part of Sea Tamagotchi, a linguistic art project celebrating endangered maritime words and place names in coastal regions of Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Donegal and Scotland.

A highlight for the gathered crowd came when the Duke showed off his juggling skills, taking his cue from Galway Community Circus.

Members of the circus had a long chat with their Royal Highnesses about the importance of exercise, with the Duchess commenting that involvement in the group was clearly resilience building – given the difficulty of the tight rope exercise the pair had observed.

Before their departure into the city centre, TRH were shown a performance by the Galway Community Cast – a drummers’ group formed ahead of the launch of Galway 2020 in February.