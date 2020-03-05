Overview: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pick up some Gaelic skills during visit to Aras Bóthar na Trá

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge concluded their trip to Ireland with GAA lessons at Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club.

Upon their arrival, they were greeted by a number of well-known sports personalities including Dublin footballer Bernard Brogan and Galway footballer Emma Madden.

The royal couple were first shown trophies and football memorabilia; before being brought around the pitches where children were playing out of their socks to ensure a memorable display for the royal visitors.

The club owners explained how the sports work, and the differences between camogie and hurling.

William and Kate first took part in Gaelic football drills with the children – before competing against each other in a hurling team shoot out!

Team Catherine was comprised of Kate Middleton and 10 year old players Niamh McGauran and Neasa Garvey.

While Prince William and 10 year olds Devon Burke and Óisín Morrissey made up Team William.

In the end, it was the Duchess of Cambridge who prevailed with the help of her teammates Niamh and Neasa – as Team Catherine was crowned the winner with a score of 4 to 3.

All the children were impressed with the couple’s performance on the pitch.