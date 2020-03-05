Overview: Duchess sticks with the national colour while in Galway on Day Three of Irish visit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – During the three day Irish visit, the Duchess embraced the national colour in all her outfits

For her Galway visit Kate first of all wore an emerald green and white polka dot dress by British designer Suzannah Winters, and a long dark green fitted coat

However, she and William changed into sporting gear for the visit to Salthill where they enjoyed a Gaelic Games display, and tried out hurling and Gaelic footballs

Their arrival this morning was delayed by approximately an hour as their flight to Carnmore was fog bound at Dublin Airport

However the delay didn’t bother the hundreds gathered at all points on the Royal Couple’s itinerary, with the many groups of schoolchildren the most excited

And while they’re now back home in London, the Royal couple may soon return, with Kate telling a crowd of fans this afternoon that she would love to bring her children to Ireland one day