Overnight water restrictions being imposed in Dunmore to conserve supply

Uisce Éireann is advising customers in Dunmore and the surrounding areas that overnight water restrictions are being put in place to conserve supply.

The overnight restrictions are required to enable the recovery of levels in the Dunmore Reservoir.

Customers may experience lower water pressure or localised water outages at higher points.

The restrictions will be in place from 7pm this evening until tomorrow morning and may impact customers in Dunmore, Garrafrauns and Clonberne, including Boyounagh Ballyedmund Group Water Scheme and the Knocmascahill Group Water Scheme.