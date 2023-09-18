Galway Bay FM

18 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Overnight rain and wind warnings for Galway

Share story:
Overnight rain and wind warnings for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is included in three weather warnings which have been issued for the coming days.

A status yellow wind and rain alert will be in place for Galway from midnight tonight until 6am tomorrow morning.

Those warnings are also in place for a number of other areas – with counties in the North and South West mostly impacted.

Another status yellow wind warning will then come into place for West Galway and Kerry from 5 tomorrow evening, until 3 on Wednesday morning.

Met Eireann says heavy showers are forecast, while the wind alerts could cause difficult travelling conditions and a chance of falling branches and trees and loose debris

Share story:

Schoolchildren excited as Gaeilge/Ukrainan joint language initiative launched in Carna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new colouring book for Irish and Ukranian children has been launched at Muighinis National School near Carna this afterno...

Contract signed for 8 house local authority development in Ballymoe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The contract has been signed between Galway County Council and Finna Construction Ltd, for an 8 house development at in Bal...

Three more appear in court over public disorder in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom –Three more men have appeared at Galway District Court charged in relation to a significant public disorder event in the city...

Athlone to Galway Greenway tender company steps away due to its complexity and scale

Galway Bay fm newsroom -RPS, the tender company for the Athlone to Galway Greenway, has stepped away from the project RPS has advised the lead authority, ...