Overnight figures shows slight increase on Hospital Figures for Covid 19 in Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The number of patients in Galway Hospitals in the past twenty four hours have seen a slight increase on the previous day’s figures

The rise comes from Portiuncla where there are 9 in hospital at the moment. A rise of 1 since yesterday. There are also 2 paitents in ICU.

In Galway University Hospital the number remains at 129. However, the number in ICU has fallen from 11 yesterday to 9.

Regarding overall Covid-19 cases in Ireland, it was announced yesterday evening that 3,231 new cases were confirmed with 60 additional deaths.

931 cases are in Dublin, with 388 in Cork, 238 in Louth, 155 in Waterford and 151 in Limerick.

In Galway, 132 cases of Covid 19 were reported, a drop of 55 on the previous day’s figures.