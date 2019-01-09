Current track
Overall crime down in Galway city in 2018

Written by on 9 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Overall crime in the city garda dvision was down last year.

The latest garda figures, which were presented at a meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee this week, show that crime was down by 16 per cent.

The majority of thefts and burglaries were down while public order offences in the city were also down.

While the number of collisions resulting in serious injury increased by 42 per cent in 2018, offences such as having no car insurance and drink driving were down.

Chief Superintendent of Galway Garda Division, Tom Curley says a campaign by gardaí over the festive period has proven successful.

For more on this story tune in to FYI Galway from 5…

