Over quarter of a million euro announced for piers in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over quarter of a million euro has been announced for works at piers in Connemara.

The €255 thousand earmarked for three piers is part of a national package worth €2.2m.

It’s aim is to assist local authorities in carrying out maintenance, repair and development works at harbours across Ireland.

The quarter of a million euro allocation to Co. Galway is one of the largest allocations nationwide, second to Co. Mayo.

€93 thousand will go towards the extension of the pier and a new slipway at Crumpáin Pier in Carna.

While a further €79 thousand will fund the same works at Droim, Lettermore.

Meanwhile, Roundstone will benefit from €82 thousand to extend the pier as well as improve access to the facility.