Over one thousand new Galway addresses added to GeoDirectory database last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over one thousand new addresses in county Galway were added to the GeoDirectory database last year.

Dublin accounted for the largest proportion of new address points with 33% of the total, followed by Cork at 11% and Kildare at almost 9%.

Galway recorded 4.9% of all new addresses while the smallest numbers were added in counties Leitrim and Longford.

The report by GeoDirectory finds more than four percent of houses nationally are empty.

Donegal, Mayo, Roscommon and Leitrim have the highest vacancy rate, with more than one in 10 homes empty.

Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow and Waterford meanwhile have the lowest rates.