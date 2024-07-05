Galway Bay FM

Over half million for capital works on Aran Islands and Inishbofin

Funding of over half a million has been announced for capital works on the Aran Islands and Inishbofin.

It’s part of a national investment of €2.3m for infrastructure works on offshore islands – including roads, piers, coastal protection, and street lighting.

Among the biggest allocations in Galway is €286 thousand for the main road at Cill Rónáin harbour on Inis Mór.

There’s also just shy of €100 thousand for a road to the pier at Inishbofin, as well as €76 thousand for costal protection works on the island.

The rest of the local funding covers a range of works on all four of Galway’s islands – ranging from safety railings and pier lighting, to timber hoarding and salt storage bins.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, says it’s vital that island communities are supported.

