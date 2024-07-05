5 July 2024
Over half million for capital works on Aran Islands and Inishbofin
Funding of over half a million has been announced for capital works on the Aran Islands and Inishbofin.
It’s part of a national investment of €2.3m for infrastructure works on offshore islands – including roads, piers, coastal protection, and street lighting.
Among the biggest allocations in Galway is €286 thousand for the main road at Cill Rónáin harbour on Inis Mór.
There’s also just shy of €100 thousand for a road to the pier at Inishbofin, as well as €76 thousand for costal protection works on the island.
The rest of the local funding covers a range of works on all four of Galway’s islands – ranging from safety railings and pier lighting, to timber hoarding and salt storage bins.
Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, says it’s vital that island communities are supported.