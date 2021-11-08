Over half a million euro worth of cocaine and cannabis seized across Galway so far this year

Galway Bay FM newsroom- Over half a million euro worth of cocaine and cannabis has been seized across the county during the first 9 months of this year.

Between January and September, Gardai confiscated both drugs in almost equal measure.

So far this year, Gardai in the county have seized €275 thousand worth of cocaine, and a further €268 thousand worth of cannabis.

This week’s meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee heard that the amount being seized represents as little as 8 percent of the available supply.

While concern was raised over the prevalence of drugs in towns and villages across Galway, it was noted that offences for simple possession and having drugs for sale or supply are down significantly.

The report presented this week also shows that there’s been notable drops in offences recorded across a number of other categories.

Theft and burglary, public order offences and sexual assault are all down – while there’s been particularly sharp drops in intoxicated driving, speeding offences and driving without insurance.

Councillor Daithi O’ Cualain pondered if the decreases in road offences are as a result of a lack of resources, or if people are finally starting to get the message with regards road safety.

Several areas recorded an increase in offences during the first 9 months of this year.

Assaults causing harm, minor assaults and domestic incidents are up slightly – while there’s been an increase of over 50 percent in breaches of barring, protection or safety orders.

Finally, there was 362 cases of fraud recorded throughout the county between January and September – the most common cases including card not present fraud, account take over fraud, deception and phishing scams.