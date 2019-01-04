Current track
Over half a million euro for community enhancement in Galway

4 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Over half a million euro has been sanctioned for community enhancement projects in Galway.

Minister Seán Kyne says 600 thousand euro will be provided for organisations across Galway under the Community Enhancement Programme.

Almost 380 thousand euro of the funding will go towards 78 projects in the county including Ballinasloe Cancer Support Centre and Lawrencetown Community Development Group.

The remaining 227 thousand euro will be given to 44 projects in the city, including Galway Centre for Independent Living and Shantalla Men’s Shed.

Minister Kyne says it’s vital funding for local groups.

