Over half a million euro awarded to Galway community groups impacted by Covid-19

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: Over half a million euro has been awarded to support community groups across Galway city and county impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Community Activities Fund aims to assist with running costs such as utility or insurance bills, as well as with improvements to facilities.

The Community Activities Fund will support groups particularly in disadvantaged areas.

Groups will also be able to use the funding to carry out necessary repairs and to purchase equipment such as tables and chairs, tools and signage, laptops and printers, lawnmowers, canopies and training equipment.

A total of €287 thousand has been allocated to Galway County Council, while €265 thousand has been awarded to Galway City Council

The once-off fund will be allocated under the Department’s Community Enhancement Programme and will be administered locally by the Local Community Development Committees.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys says the funding is about giving a helping hand to local groups and clubs, which have continued to serve their community during COVID-19.

She says the grants aim to provide supports to organisations, clubs, men’s and women’s sheds, youth centres and parish halls.