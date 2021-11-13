Over €80,000 allocated to Galway rural projects under CLÁR programme

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Over 80 thousand euro has been allocated to projects in Galway which aim to support rural communities.

The funding under the CLÁR programme is part of a new innovation measure designed to support communities in delivering projects that assist with issues such as rural isolation, population decline and social disadvantage.

In county Galway, the community playground innovation project received over 30 thousand euro to train volunteers to inspect playgrounds, perform repairs, and record sustainability stories.

50 thousand euro was allocated to establish Ireland’s first Gaeltacht retrofit co-op, as well as a skills exchange and mentoring programme.

The CLÁR programme, which announced a total of 700 thousand euro to support 18 projects, is part of the government five-year strategy to revitalise rural Ireland.