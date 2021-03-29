Over €6m allocated to 19 county Galway walking and cycling enhancements projects

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over €6 million has been allocated for walking and cycling enhancements across the county as part of a major Government investment in active travel.

€72 million has been announced for rural cycling trails around the country for projects aimed at protecting cyclists and pedestrians.

19 county Galway projects are set to benefit under the Department of Transport’s Active Travel strategy.

Tuam has secured half a million euro for footway enhancement schemes at seven locations.

In Ballinasloe, 770 thousand euro has been secured under two packages focused on footway enhancement schemes.

In Connemara, key footway works will be carried out at seven locations including Barna, An Cheathrú Rua and Na Forbacha.

490 thousand euro has been set aside for the ‘safe to school programme’ with Athenry, Claregalway, Dunmore and Tuam set to secure funds for key measures.

In Oranmore, key projects include a footway enhancement scheme along the walking route from the village to Rinville Park via the Maree Road.

A number of feasibility studies are also to be carried out including the development of a new cycleway and walkway along the Coast Road from Oranmore to Roscam.

Minister of State and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says all areas of the county will see investment.